Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.