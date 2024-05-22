Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,432 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,936. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

