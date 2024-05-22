Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $266.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

