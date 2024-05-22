Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

