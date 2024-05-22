Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $272.08 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

