Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. CV Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.