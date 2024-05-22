Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Oxford Industries worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 24.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 517.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

