Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $309.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

