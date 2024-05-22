Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Civeo worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Civeo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Civeo by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $368.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

