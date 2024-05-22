Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 18.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.