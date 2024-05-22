Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $336.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.