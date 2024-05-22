Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

