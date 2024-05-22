Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 292,762 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 519.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.17% of Monro worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monro by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

