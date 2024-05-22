Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

