Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,470,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS QUAL opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

