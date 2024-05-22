Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

