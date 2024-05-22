Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

