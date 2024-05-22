Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

