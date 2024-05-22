Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 23,139 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 436,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.