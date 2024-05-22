Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,778 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,180 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

