Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 32.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.67 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

