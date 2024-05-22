Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $426.80 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $427.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.