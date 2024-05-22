Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Alerus Financial worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.11%.

About Alerus Financial

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.