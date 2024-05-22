BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Insider Tushar Morzaria Buys 53,270 Shares of Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 53,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,047.15).
BT Group Price Performance
BT.A stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.12. The firm has a market cap of £12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. BT Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.49 ($2.10).
BT Group Company Profile
