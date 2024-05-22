C3.ai (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

