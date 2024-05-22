Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

