Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Down 1%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Capital Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

