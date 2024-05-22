Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55,483.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 149,805 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

