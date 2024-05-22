Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

