Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.08.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
