CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

