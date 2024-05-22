Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.51 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

