CF Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 5,303 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in CF Industries by 136.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

CF stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.