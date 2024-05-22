ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 102,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical volume of 33,230 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 123,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 53.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

