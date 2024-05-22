Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Chegg worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $61,286,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE CHGG opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

