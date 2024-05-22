Chewy (CHWY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Chewy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chewy stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

