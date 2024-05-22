Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $95,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.