Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,485.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,340.00 price target (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,144.23.

NYSE CMG opened at $3,169.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,999.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2,590.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

