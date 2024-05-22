Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$14.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$14.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.51.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

