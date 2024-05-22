Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.