Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.30

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 153225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.