Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.