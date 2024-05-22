CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $285,426.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,652.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 202,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

