CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 202,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CNO opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
