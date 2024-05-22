CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 64.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

