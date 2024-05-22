Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.40. 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

About Community Heritage Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

