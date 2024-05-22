Comparing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for SkyWater Technology and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66% SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $300.22 million 1.27 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -11.70 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.11 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.73

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats SPI Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.