Contrasting Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Roma Green Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.57 $60.72 million $1.32 29.48 Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astrana Health and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astrana Health and Roma Green Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Roma Green Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.