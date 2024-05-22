Contrasting Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.42 billion 0.05 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -1.45 Weibo $1.76 billion 1.21 $342.60 million $1.42 6.39

Weibo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 1 4 2 0 2.14 Weibo 2 3 2 0 2.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 96.95%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.03% -10.95% Weibo 19.47% 10.77% 5.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats Dada Nexus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

