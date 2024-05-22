Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. NU (NYSE:NU) Critical Contrast

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NU and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NU alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $6.51 billion 8.68 $1.03 billion $0.26 46.27 Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.43 N/A N/A N/A

NU has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 13.86% 22.94% 3.62% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NU and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NU and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

NU presently has a consensus target price of $10.74, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. Core Scientific has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than NU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.