Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of C$322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

HLF stock opened at C$13.24 on Monday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.