Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

